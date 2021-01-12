UK PM Johnson: Aiming for agreement on MoU on financial services cooperation by March

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that they will kick off discussions with the European Union on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on financial services cooperation this week, as reported by Reuters.

"We are aiming for an agreement on the MoU on financial services cooperation by March," Johnson added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping the market sentiment improve. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.62% on the day at 6,756. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.6% at 1.3594.