Foreign secretary Liz Truss will promise on Tuesday to bring in "tough and decisive action" to limit strike action by trade unions if she becomes Britain's next prime minister, the latest salvo in a divisive fight to lead the Conservative Party per Reuters. The news conveyed comments from a statement as the UK PM race intensifies.
Key comments
We need tough and decisive action to limit trade unions’ ability to paralyze our economy.
I will do everything in my power to make sure that militant action from trade unions can no longer cripple the vital services that hard-working people rely on.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather
GBP/USD grinds higher around 1.2050, after refreshing the monthly peak with 1.2086 the previous day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Inventory distribution near monthly highs, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair has carry-forwarded its back and forth move structure in the Tokyo session after remaining lackluster in New York. The asset is oscillating in a narrow range of 0.6950-0.6963 and is likely to give a decisive break ahead.
EURUSD price steadies above 1.0200 with eyes on US Consumer Confidence, Fed
EURUSD price remains sidelined at around 1.0220, keeping the one-week-old trading range, as traders await fresh clues after a sluggish start to the key week. The mildly positive performance of the Wall Street and downbeat economics from the US and Eurozone restricted the quote’s latest moves.
Gold sellers maintain the pressure
Gold trades in the red at around $1,718. The market’s mood seesawed on Monday, with the dollar moving accordingly. However, volatility was limited amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and mounting expectations ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision next Wednesday.
Ethereum Classic: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!