UK PM Hopeful Johnson desires to get a better Brexit deal

UK PM Candidate Boris Johnson is on the wires now, via Reuters, reiterating that he desires to get a better Brexit deal.

Johnson also repeated that he will be totally ready for no deal Brexit on October 31, adding that no-deal Brexit preparations slid off after March 29 and need to be stepped.

The GBP/USD pair flirts with fresh 2-week lows of 1.2550 ahead of the US payrolls data.