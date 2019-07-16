UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson plans early election to hit Corbyn – The UK Times

Having refrained from a general election till the Brexit, the UK Prime Minister (PM) hopeful Boris Johnson took a U-turn at a fundraising dinner with his rival, Jeremy Hunt, as reported by the UK Times on early Wednesday.
The news report quotes some senior Tory allies while saying that Mr. Johnson wants to hold an early general election “while Jeremy Corbyn is still around”, as his team plans to overhaul the Conservative Party’s campaign machine.
The fundraising event, attended by 100 Conservative donors, targeted £1,000-a-head was the last public appearance together by the UK PM candidates.
