UK PM does not expect to be able to reach full “legally operable” deal - FT

According to the Financial Times, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his colleagues that he was not expecting to be able to reach a full “legally operable” deal covering the Irish border at the meeting of EU leaders.

The British pound continued to weaken against its major rivals on this headline. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2483, losing 0.33% on a daily basis while the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.2% at 0.8832, reflecting the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the sterling.