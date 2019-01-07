UK PM candidate Johnson: Will be EU's decision for UK to go out without a deal

Boris Johnson, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that the are many ways to mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit and added that it would be the EU's decision for the UK to go without a deal.

Johnson reiterated that although he doesn't think that they will go out with a no-deal, they need to get ready for it. Regarding the funding reserved for a no-deal scenario, "There needs to be decent pay in the public sector. We are going to make sure we properly fund our public services," Johnson said and announced that they will have "26 billion quid" of headroom for spending.

The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2640, losing 0.42% on the day.