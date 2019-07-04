UK PM Candidate Johnson: Lavish spending plans would work after no-deal Brexit – The Guardian

The UK Prime Minister (PM) hopefuls continue to make divergent promises to lure Tory voters. Contrast to his previous commitment to cut Government offices in half to safeguard post-Brexit, the front runner Boris Johnson takes a U-turn to offer a lavish spending plan even after a no-deal Brexit, as the Guardian reports during early Friday in Asia.

The news report mentions the PM hopeful’s comments at the political hustings at York while promising to use £38bn “divorce settlement” payment with the EU and £26bn no-deal contingency fund. Mr. Johnson previously offered a £5bn annual pledge of extra money for schools, the report said.