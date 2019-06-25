UK PM candidate Johnson: I will not rest until we get out of the EU on October 31

In an interview with talkRADIO, British Prime Minister candidate Boris Johson said that he could categorically rule out a Brexit extension and reiterated that he "will not rest" until they get out of the EU on October 31.

Earlier today, Johnson called the current Brexit deal "basically dead" and added that he is planning to keep only some parts of the current Withdrawal Agreement.

The British pound largely ignored these headlines and the GBP/USD pair continues to stick to modest daily gains near 1.2760.