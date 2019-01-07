UK PM candidate Hunt: We will not blink as a country in negotiations over Brexit

"We have built up fiscal headroom to make extra spending possible, we will not blink as a country in negotiations over brexit," Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said in the last minutes.

"We need to be realistic about the short term impact of no-deal Brexit," Hunt further added. "We will never throw reputation for fiscal responsibility away."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade near the 12-day low that it set at 1.2636 earlier in the session.