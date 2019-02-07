UK PM candidate Hunt: No deal Brexit would not be my first choice

While speaking at an event in Belfast, Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said that a no-deal Brexit would not be his first choice and argued that he could negotiate "the best possible Brexit outcome," per Reuters.

"We will deliver Brexit and unite our Conservative Party," Hunt added.

The GBP/USD pair, which came under pressure following the disappointing PMI data today, did not react to these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2628, losing 0.1% on a daily basis.