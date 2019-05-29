UK PM Candidate Cleverly: No-deal Brexit not a preferred option

James Cleverly, one of the Conservative candidates contending for Prime Minister Theresa May’s job and a junior Brexit minister also voiced the same opinion as that of other PM hopefuls, citing that a no deal Brexit is not his desired outcome.

Key Quotes (via BBC Radio):

“My job in government is to make sure that we can leave with no deal.”

“That is still one of the ultimate destinations of this process. It is not my preferred destination.”

“What it would be is an added level of uncertainty and difficulty at a time when we could well do without that. (But) we absolutely can deliver a Brexit with no deal.”