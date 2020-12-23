UK PM Boris Johnson to make a statement on Brexit negotiations at 19:00GMT

UK PM Boris Johnson is to make a statement on Brexit negotiations at 19:00GMT. A barrage of speculation from the UK and European press on Wednesday suggests that a deal is on the cusp of being reached, with an announcement potentially coming as early as tonight. Indeed, it seems likely that the purpose of Johnson's statement, which will be made from his podium outside No.10 Downing Street, will be to announce that a deal has been reached (in principle, at least).
This comes after the UK made a significantly improved offer on fisheries to the EU within the last 48 hours and amid ongoing, near-constant contact between Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will also be making a statement later on Wednesday at some point.
Market Reaction
The news confirms earlier speculation that an announcement could be coming as soon as 19:00GMT. GBP has already seen a significant rally on the day, with GBP/USD higher by around 1.0% at just under 1.3500 and EUR/GBP lower by around 0.8% and trading around 0.9030. Confirmation of a Brexit deal from the PM seems likely to give GBP further tailwinds (GBP/USD likely to move back above 1.3500 and EUR/GBP could break below 0.9000).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps over 1.35 on multiple reports of imminent Brexit deal
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.35, closing the gap of the week as journalists report growing chances of an imminent Brexit deal. Other sources suggest it is still not done. Volatility is high.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.22 amid Brexit hopes, weaker doollar
EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.22 level as the euro is carried higher by hopes of an imminent Brexit deal. Earlier, US data came out mixed.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
How will 2021 shape up in currencies? Taking a peek as Brexit and stimulus hit the finish lines
Nothing is normal in 2020 – including pre-holiday trading. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the latest Brexit and US stimulus developments heading into year-end.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.