UK parliament officially gives permission to begin Brexit

In recent trade, it has been announced that the UK parliament has given permission to UK PM May permission to begin Brexit.

Article 50 should be triggered on or before the 31st of May.

Also, other news is that PM May will reject the Scottish First Minister Sturgeon's demand for a second referendum in the next two years. This was coming from unidentified government sources and reported by The Times.

Sterling was offered on the Brexit news by just a handfull of pips. Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2214, down -0.04% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.2225 and low at 1.2212.

