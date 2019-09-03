UK: Opposition parties agree no-deal bill must pass before voting for an election - ITV

Paul Brand, a political correspondent for ITV, reported that following the meeting, opposition parties have agreed that the bill to block the no-deal Brexit must be approved before they are willing to vote for a snap election.

"If Boris Johnson tries to call one tomorrow, they will vote against it and tell him he has to wait till Monday once the bill has passed," Brand further added, via Twitter.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2028, erasing 0.32% on a daily basis.