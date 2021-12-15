UK Omicron: UK reports record daily infection count of 78.61K, up from 59.6K on Tuesday

The UK reported a record number of Covid-19 infections on Wednesday of 78.61K, a near 20K jump from Tuesday's 59.6K number. That was the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic, although it is worth noting that tests are more widespread and accessible in the UK than at any point in the pandemic thus far, and are much more accessible than most other developed countries.

There is particular attention on UK Covid-19 infection rates at the moment with the government warning that Omicron is spreading at a rapid pace in the country and in wake of the recent imposition of fresh Covid-19 curbs. Health officials have warned that Omicron's doubling time could now be under two days and there is speculation that the UK government might toughen restrictions even further in the weeks ahead in an attempt to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed in the new year.

Infection rates will continue to surge, with the Omicron variant as much as four times more transmissible than the delta variant according to a study released by Japanese scientists last week. The key thing to watch will be the degree to which a surge in infections translates into a surge in hospitalisations (and sadly also mortality).

Market Reaction

Sterling did not react to the latest news, though will remain twitchy on Omicron headlines in the days/weeks ahead.