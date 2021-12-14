UK Omicron: Hospitals could be overwhelmed within four weeks, Cabinet warned - The Sun

According to an article from the UK's The Sun newspaper, the UK Cabinet was warned that hospitals in the UK could be overwhelmed within four weeks and some could be forced to close and turn away patients. UK government ministers were warned that so many of the country's doctors and nurses might be off sick by mid-January (with the new variant) that services may face severe disruption.
The warnings came from UK PM Boris Johnson and his chief medical officer Chris Whitty, who are in the process of attempting to stave off a large-scale Tory rebellion when parliament votes on the recently announced Covid-19 curbs later in the day. Up to 80 Conservative party MPs are expected to vote against the new curbs, though the measures are still expected to pass given that the opposition Labour party will vote in favour of them.
The alarming tone of the warnings raises the prospect that the UK government might push for further lockdown measures in the weeks ahead. For now, the UK government has said it has no plans for further restrictions at the moment.
Market Reaction
GBP has not reacted to the latest reports. It is much more focused on Thursday's BoE meeting for the time being. If reports start to emerge of lockdowns being tightened, then GBP traders are likely to take more notice.
