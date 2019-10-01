UK official: Will make statement in parliament and publish details of Brexit plans in coming days

An official for British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's government crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that they will be making a statement in parliament and publish the details of Brexit plans in the coming days.

"Plans will not include proposals for border checks 5 to 10 miles from the border on the island of Ireland," the official added.

On the same note, PM Johnson's spokeswoman earlier in the session reiterated that the government is clear there will be no checks at the border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

The British pound reacted positively to these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2305, adding 0.15% on the day.