UK Oct Manufacturing PMI jumps to 49.6, Cable bounces-back above 1.2950

UK Manufacturing PMI hits six-month highs in October.

The data surprises the market on the upside.

The UK manufacturing sector activity contraction slowed sharply in the month of October, the latest survey report from IHS Markit showed this Friday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to six-month highs of 49.6 in October versus 48.1 expected and four-month highs of 48.3 seen in September.

Key Points:

Downturns in output, new orders and employment.

Stock-building activity gathers pace.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey:

“The manufacturing downturn continued at the start of the final quarter as uncertainties surrounding Brexit, the economic outlook and domestic politics all took their toll. However, the underlying picture looks even darker than even these disappointing headline numbers suggest, as output and new orders fell despite shortterm boosts from stock-building activity in advance of the October 31st Brexit deadline, which included a rise in exports as clients in the EU sought to mitigate supply risk.”

“The high degree of uncertainty is hitting two areas of the manufacturing economy especially hard. The first is the trend in employment, as job losses resulting from disappointing sales are exacerbated by manufacturers implementing hiring freezes until the outlook clears. The second is the investment goods industry, where output and new orders are falling sharply as clients postpone capital spending plans.”

FX Implications:

A positive surprise in the UK Manufacturing sector activity data rescued the GBP bulls, lifting the Cable quickly from daily lows of 1.2944 to now trade back near 1.2960 region.