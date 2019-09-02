UK: No 10 source says tomorrow's vote will be treated as confidence matter - The Guardian

Reporting on latest election rumours, Jessica Elgot, the chief political correspondent for the Guardian, tweeted out that that according to a Number 10 source, tomorrow’s possible vote would be an expression of confidence in the government's negotiating position to secure a deal.

Although it's not clear if the market is reacting to this development, the British pound continues to weaken against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.7% on the day at 1.2070 while the EUR/GBP pair was adding 0.45% at 0.9088.