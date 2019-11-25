UK: New Parliament will be summoned to meet on December 17

The new Parliament will be summoned to meet on December 17th following the general election that will take place on December 12th, the British government said in a statement on Monday.

"If British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forms the next government, Queens Speech will be held on December 19th," the Downing Street added. "If there is a change of government, would be for the new government to set timetable for Queen's speech."

The GBP/USD pair hasn't reacted to these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2870, adding 0.3% on a daily basis.