“The obvious implication is that interest rates are likely to be higher for longer, with speculation even of a possible inter-meeting rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE), which we are not ruling out. We now look for the BOE to increase rates to 4.25% by year-end and 5.25% by end-1Q23.”

“There is significant uncertainty surrounding the combined impact of the fiscal measures proposed, alongside higher interest rates and a slowing economy. Financial markets have thus reacted strongly and negatively to the government’s break with fiscal orthodoxy. GBP plunged by the most since Mar 2020, reaching the lowest in 37 years against the USD. UK gilts also suffered their biggest collapse since Mar 2020, with bond yields surging.”

“UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his Growth Plan last Fri (23 Sep) with the aim of tackling high energy costs and inflation and delivering higher productivity and wages. His package of tax cuts was the biggest since 1972.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.