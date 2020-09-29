UK MPs approve Internal Market Bill by 340 to 256.
The bill has cleared the last stage in the House of Commons. The Bill now moves to the House of Lords.
Meanwhile, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and the EU all argue against the bill, concerned that n allowing the government to undo parts of a treaty signed by the EU and UK - it could damage the country's international reputation and standing.
US's Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, said that if the UK violates its international agreements, “there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.”
This is the week where the EU and the UK began a ninth - and final - scheduled round of talks aimed at securing a trade deal.
Markt implications
The post-Brexit transition period runs out at the end of the year and, hence, GBP is very sensitive to the developments of the talks.
Given there have been some positive headlines since the weekend, cable has managed to find bullish traction towards into the 1.28 and 1.29 areas.
GBP is also bid in other crosses, such as GBP/CAD where an opportunity arose to target the 1.73 area, and so far so good:
