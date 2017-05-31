UK: Mortgage approvals and lending data will be watched – Lloyds Bank

UK: Mortgage approvals and lending data will be watched – Lloyds BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
The analysis team at Lloyds Bank explains that in the UK, the April Bank of England mortgage approvals and lending data will be watched for indications of the current state of the housing market.
Key Quotes
“The consumer credit data may also provide insight into whether households are borrowing to maintain spending as real incomes come under pressure. Meanwhile, the election campaign continues with further television appearances by party leaders.”