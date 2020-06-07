UK ministers target June 22 for reopening of England’s pubs and restaurants – FT

In a bid to avoid the risks of mass jobless, if missed out on the summer season, the UK policymakers are inching closer to announce some heavy reliefs to the hospitality sector, per the Financial Times (FT).
Key quotes
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among half a dozen ministers — calling themselves the ‘save summer six’ — seeking to accelerate the reopening of the economy. The hospitality sector was not due to open until July 4.
Downing Street said no date had been set for the reopening of beer gardens, terraces and marquees, but three senior Whitehall officials said the target date was June 22. The cabinet will discuss the plan on Tuesday.
The Sunday Times reported that UK PM Boris Johnson simply said ‘Christ!’ when warned by Alok Sharma, business secretary, last week that 3.5m jobs were at risk in the hospitality sector.
Mr. Sharma has been asked by Mr. Johnson to make the case for cutting Britain’s 2m social distancing rule to allow for more customers to be served in commercial premises. The business secretary spoke to his Danish counterpart on Sunday to discuss the operation of that country’s 1m rule.
Mr. Sunak is among those who would like to see a full reopening of pubs and restaurants before July 4, with social distancing rules in place.
Meanwhile, the government confirmed it would open up places of worship for private prayer on June 15, the same day as non-essential retail.
FX implications
Despite being early in Asia, the GBP/USD pair manages to cheer the news with an uptick to 1.2689 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls keep 0.7000 on radar as trade optimism prevails
Bulls keep 0.7000 on radar as trade optimism prevails despite holiday in Australia. China’s upbeat trade data, published on Sunday, seems to have offered the immediate direction to the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY stays firmer above 109.50 ahead of Japan Q1 GDP
USD/JPY trims the late-Friday pullback from 109.85 while bouncing off 109.56. The upbeat US employment data seems to have put a bid under the US dollar versus the safe havens.
What you need to know as markets open: Risk-on as investors cheer astonishing NFP
It's not new news that global equity prices have been recovering from their coronavirus lows with rigour over the last couple of weeks. The US benchmarks, as the most commonly monitored, rightly or wrongly used as a benchmark for the global economy, have completed a V-shaped recovery.
WTI cheers OPEC+ announcement to refresh three-month high above $40.00
WTI takes the bids to the highest since March 06 after gap-up opening to $39.65 at the week’s start. Bulls cheer OPEC+ supply cut extension, Saudi Arabia’s price hike to stay firmer above $40.00.
Gold: Nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment
Gold prices struggle to extend recoveries from $1,670.76, lowest since May 01. Despite being above Friday’s low of $1,670.76, the bullion nears the lowest in more than a month as safe-havens remains offered amid broadly upbeat trading sentiment.