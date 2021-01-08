UK: MHRA approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use

The British health ministry announced on Friday that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use, as reported by Reuters.

The health ministry further noted that they have ordered 10 million additional doses of Moderna's vaccine to bring the total up to 17 million.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 6,859. In the meantime, the British pound posts modest gains against its rivals on Friday. At the moment, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.25% near 1.3600.