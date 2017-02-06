UK: May's way or the highway – Rabobank

The research team at Rabobank explains that if in the upcoming UK elections, Conservatives lose their majority, the uncertainty around the Brexit negotiations and its outcome increase, and so does the risk of a ‘cliff edge’ Brexit

Key Quotes

“On April 18, Theresa May called for snap elections on June 8. Given the Tories’ comfortable lead in the polls at the time, she argued that it would strengthen her mandate both domestically and in Brussels.

However, the gap with Labour has narrowed significantly over the last few weeks, with some projections even suggesting that it could lead to a hung parliament.

“If May wins a majority of the seats in the House of Commons, it will probably be easier for her to pass Brexit-related bills through parliament, increasing the odds of an orderly Brexit.”