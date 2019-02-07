Deutsche Bank analysts note that the UK’s manufacturing PMI slumped to 48.0 last month versus expectations for a 49.5 reading and is also a drop of-1.4pts from May and the lowest reading since February 2013.

Key Quotes

“The details showed that output fell and new orders remained in negative territory too. In fact most of the sub-indices were lower with the associated text noting that “the stranglehold of sustained Brexit-related uncertainty and disruption also weighed heavily on business confidence and employment, as optimism ebbed to one of its lowest levels in the survey history”.”

“Our UK economists noted that current levels are now consistent with prior BoE easing so this will likely increase the scrutiny of the BoE maintaining a tightening bias in the communication. We should also note that consumer credit data for May also slipped yesterday to £0.8bn. Sterling fell -0.46% yesterday while 10y Gilts ended -1.9bps lower.”