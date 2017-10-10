UK: Manufacturing production to post -0.3% decline in August - TDS

UK: Manufacturing production to post -0.3% decline in August - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
July saw the first m/m gain in UK manufacturing production so far in 2017, but analysts at TDS are looking for that to at least partially reverse in August with a -0.3% m/m decline (mkt +0.3%), especially given the drop in motor vehicle production during the month.
Key Quotes
“Construction output also isn’t looking very promising for August. While our model is pointing to a decent gain on the back of lagged mortgage approvals and house price growth, the construction PMI has been falling since June and our model has in fact been overestimating construction output for most of this year. So we look for another month of falling output at -0.5% (mkt -0.2%), roughly in line with the average decline over the last four months. The trade data for August is also out today, and markets are looking for the visible trade balance to come in little changed from the prior month at -£11.2bn.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.