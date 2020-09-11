UK Manufacturing Production rises 6.3% MoM in July vs. +5% expected

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, suggesting that the overall industrial sector improved further in July.

Manufacturing output arrived at 6.3% MoM in July versus 5.0% expectations and 11.0% booked in June, while total industrial output came in at 5.2% vs. 4.0% expected and 9.3% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -9.4% in July, beating expectations of -10.5%. Total industrial output plunged 7.8% in July, against a -8.9% reading expected and the previous -12.5% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP -8.635 billion in July, versus GBP -6.90 billion expectations and GBP -5.116 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP -2.363 billion in July versus GBP 0.296 billion previous.

