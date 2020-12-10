UK Manufacturing Production rises 1.7% MoM in October vs. 0.3% expected

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Thursday, indicating that the recovery momentum in Britain’s industrial sector picked up pace in October.

Manufacturing output arrived at 1.7% MoM in October versus 0.3% expectations and 0.2% booked in September, while total industrial output came in at 1.3% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.5% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -7.1% in October, beating expectations of -8.4%. Total industrial output dropped by 5.5% in October, against a -6.5% reading expected and the previous -6.3% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP-12.00 billion in October versus GBP-9.0 billion expectations and GBP-9.34 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-4.54 billion in October versus GBP-1.40 billion expected.

