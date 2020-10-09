UK Manufacturing Production rises 0.7% MoM in August vs. +3% expected

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, suggesting that the overall industrial sector improved at a slower pace than expected in August.

Manufacturing output arrived at 0.7% MoM in August versus 3.0% expectations and 6.9% booked in July, while total industrial output came in at 0.3% vs. 2.5% expected and 5.2% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -8.4% in August, missing expectations of -5.9%. Total industrial output dropped by 6.4% in August, against a -4.6% reading expected and the previous -7.4% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP-9.01 billion in August, versus GBP-9.00 billion expectations and GBP-7.869 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-2.308 billion in August versus GBP-1.36 billion previous.

