UK Manufacturing Production drops 2.3% MoM in January vs. -0.8% expected

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, suggesting that Britain’s industrial sector is facing a hard time amid the covid-induced lockdowns.

Manufacturing output arrived at 2.3% MoM in January versus -0.8% expectations and 0.3% booked in December while total industrial output came in at -1.5% vs. -0.6% expected and 0.2% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -5.2% in January, beating expectations of -3.6%. Total industrial output dropped by 4.9% in January, against a -4.0% reading expected and the previous -3.3% print. 

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP-9.826 billion in January versus GBP-12.50 billion expectations and GBP-14.315 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-1.756 billion in January versus GBP4.95 billion expected.

