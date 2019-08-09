UK manufacturing production arrives at -0.2% m/m in June, misses estimates

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, with the overall industrial activity witnessing a downturn in June.

Manufacturing output arrived at -0.2% m/m in June versus -0.1% expectations and +1.4% booked in May, while total industrial output came in at -0.1% vs. -0.2% expected and +1.2% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -1.4% in June, missing expectations of -1.1%. Total industrial output dropped by -0.6% in June, against a -0.2% reading expected and the previous +0.5% (revised down from +0.9%) print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP -7.009 billion in June, versus GBP -11.800 billion expectations and GBP -10.695 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP -0.186 billion in June versus GBP -4.069 billion previous.