UK: Manufacturing PMI likely to remain unchanged at 55.9 in October - TDS

UK: Manufacturing PMI likely to remain unchanged at 55.9 in October - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are looking for the UK manufacturing PMI to remain unchanged at 55.9 in October, in line with consensus.
Key Quotes
“While we saw a surprisingly large decline last month, the details weren’t all that back with key components like domestic and export orders and employment still holding up well. The key concern seemed to be around higher input prices, which continue to squeeze manufacturers’ margins.”
