UK: Manufacturing PMI for February to print 55.7 figure - TDS

Research Team at TDS expects today’s UK manufacturing PMI for February to register 55.7, a notch below consensus of 55.8.

Key Quotes

“This would still leave it sitting near its highest levels since 2014 as UK manufacturers benefit from the decline in sterling, which recent data suggests is being used to boost exporters’ profit margins rather than used to lower prices in order to compete and expand output.”

“The House of Lords continues to debate the Article 50 bill, with votes expected sometime Wednesday on protecting the rights of EU nationals in the UK and on giving the UK parliament a more meaningful vote on the Brexit deal at the end of negotiations.”