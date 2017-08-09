UK: Manufacturing, construction, and international trade in focus today - TDS

UK: Manufacturing, construction, and international trade in focus today - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the UK, the ONS releases manufacturing, construction, and international trade data today and are going to be the key economic releases for today’s session, according to analysts at TDS.
Key Quotes
“We’re largely in line with the market on today’s releases, which should see manufacturing growth poke into positive territory (0.3% m/m) for the first time this year, driven mainly by the auto sector, which saw a rebound in production in August. The official manufacturing data has been at odds with survey data for much of this year, as surveys have suggested strong activity in the sector while the ONS series has shown stagnation. We’re roughly in line with the market as we look for construction output to decline 0.3% m/m, while the visible trade balance is expected to narrow somewhat to -£12bn.”
