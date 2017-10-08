UK: Manufacturing and industrial production likely to post 0.4% gain in June - Nomura

UK: Manufacturing and industrial production likely to post 0.4% gain in June - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura are forecasting a 0.4% monthly rise in both manufacturing and industrial production in June for the UK economy.
Key Quotes
“Official indicators of manufacturing output have been surprisingly weak over the past few months (declining in four out of the past five months), despite recent strength in the surveys – notably the CBI and PMI reports. Exports seem to be holding up well as a result of sterling’s past falls and the strengthening world economy. We think that a rebound of production is overdue and forecast a 0.4% monthly rise in both manufacturing and industrial production in June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.