UK makes new regulations to delay or prevent further transmission of China coronavirus

Reuters carries a story on the latest coronavirus update, citing that the UK has made new regulations to delay or prevent further transmission of China virus.
The UK declared coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health, the Kingdom’s Health Ministry announced on Monday.
Key Quotes:
The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health.
Measures outlined in these regulations are considered as effective.
Designates Wuhan and Hubei province as an “infected area”.
Separately, the Japanese broadcaster, NHK, reported the number of coronavirus cases on the ship docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, climbed to 130, as Japan sought to contain the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak.
PM Abe said: “I ask ministers to compile measures to use reserves (in the state budget) and implement them as soon as possible. The new coronavirus is having a major impact on tourism, the economy and our society as a whole. The government will do its utmost to address the impact.”
Meanwhile, the market mood remains cautiously optimistic, with the Chinese offices and businesses returning to work and the country’s price pressures having picked up pace. Although the rising death toll in China remains the main concern amongst the investors.
China’s Foreign Ministry said in the last minutes, 27 foreigners in China are infected with coronavirus as of Feb 10, including two deaths.
Heading into Europe, USD/JPY holds steady below 109.90 while the Aussie struggles to take on the recovery beyond the 0.6700 level despite a positive close on the Chinese stocks.
