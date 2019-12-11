UK macro outlook: Brexit taking its toll on the economy – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank presented an update on the UK macro outlook and expect that the growth will remain in the 1.0-1.5% range over the coming years.
Key Quotes:
“Brexit continues to take its toll on the British economy. Although the first estimate of GDP growth in Q3 showed that it grew by 0.3% q/q, GDP declined in both August and September. Looking at the annual growth rate, GDP growth is at its lowest since the European debt crisis in 2011-13. The PMIs in October were not encouraging and signalled a weak beginning to Q4.”
“The prolonged Brexit uncertainty has mainly hit businesses and not so much consumers. Private consumption remains the main growth driver although it is not growing as fast as a couple of years ago. The UK is still in an investment recession although business investments were flat in Q3. Around 55% of the companies think Brexit is among the top three sources of uncertainty and many companies have postponed investments decisions due to Brexit. With Brexit postponed once again, the outlook for business investments still looks weak. It does not help that growth in the rest of the world has slowed due to (among other things) the ongoing US-China trade war. Hopefully, this will soon be resolved.”
“Even if we assume Brexit happens soon, we do not expect investments to kick off, as businesses still do not know what the future relationship will look like. These negotiations are only about to start when the UK leaves the EU formally, and they are going to be much more complicated than the negotiations on the withdrawal terms. It could be that we are too pessimistic here and that companies may start to invest in more projects than they had postponed due to Brexit.”
“We are having a hard time seeing much higher growth over the forecast horizon and think growth will remain in the 1.0-1.5% range over the coming years (against 2.0-3.0% before Brexit was a theme). We will probably not surprise anyone in saying that Brexit makes it difficult to make precise forecasts for the economy, in particular with the stockpiling ahead of the Brexit deadlines.”
“We forecast GDP growth of 1.4% this year, 1.0% in 2020 and 0.9% in 2021 but stress that Brexit remains a big source of uncertainty.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold stalls two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while hovering below $ 1465 on Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying interest ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.