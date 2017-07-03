UK: Lords debate on Brexit bill

Key quotes from Lords' debate on Article 50 amendment (via the Telegraph):

We don't trust the Government on this issue. We are only here at all because of the Supreme Court - Lord Oates

I regret the outcome of the referendum and the fightback starts here - Lord Hasseltine

If peers were to disagree with the Commons, it would be up to the government to take the matter back to MPs - Lord Pannick

Both Houses will get a vote on the final deal and this amendment is not needed - Lord Forsyth