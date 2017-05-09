UK: Looking for a slight downturn in Services PMI to 53.5 - TDS

UK: Looking for a slight downturn in Services PMI to 53.5 - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are in line with the consensus and are looking for a slight downturn in August’s Services PMI to 53.5 for UK economy.
Key Quotes
“This would mark the fourth consecutive month in a narrow 0.5pt range for this indicator, and while it remains in expansion territory, last month’s new orders sub-index suggests some future downside for the indicator, even if the employment component remains in healthy expansion territory.”
