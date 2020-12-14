UK: London to move into Tier-3 COVID-19 lockdown – Daily Mirror

London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will go into Tier-3 coronavirus lockdown as of Tuesday midnight, the Daily Mirror's political editor, Pippa Crerar reported on Monday. With this decision, all restaurants, bars and cafes in those areas will be allowed to operate with takeaways only.

"Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a private briefing to MPs to confirm the move hours after they were warned cases are rising exponentially in the capital," Crerar wrote.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 1.2% on the day at 1.3382.