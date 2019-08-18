UK: Leaked government document foresees shortage of food and medicine in no-deal Brexit

According to a leaked government document detailing Operation Yellowhammer, the UK's preparation guide to a no-deal Brexit, there will likely be a shortage of food and medicine and a hard Irish border, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday.

Reporting on the matter, "The documents predict severe extended delays to medicine supplies and shortages of some fresh foods combined with price rises as a likely scenario if the UK leaves without a withdrawal agreement, which is due to happen on 31 October," The Guardian's Rowena Mason wrote.

Although Downing Street sources refrained from commenting on the leaked document, they acknowledged the fact that it was prepared when Theresa May was the Prime Minister, confirming its existence.

The British pound finished the week as the best performing G10 currency supported by upbeat employment and retails sales data from the UK but could start the new week under pressure following this development.