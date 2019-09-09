UK: Lawmakers vote to force government to disclose no-deal planning

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

British lawmakers voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to disclose the no-deal Brexit planning and the decision to prorogue parliament including private communications of emails, Whastapp messages and text messages.,

"The 311 to 302 vote is binding on the government, but had been opposed by ministers who said there were concerns about the scope of the documents requested, and that they had been sufficiently transparent on the subject," Reuters reported on the matter.

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored this development and continues to consolidate its daily gains near mid-1.23s, adding 0.55% on the day.

