UK: Lawmakers reject PM Johnson's request to hold an early election

On Monday, 70 UK lawmakers voted against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a snap election on December 12th while 299 lawmakers voted in favour of it. However, with the rest of the lawmakers abstaining, the vote didn't reach the majority required to trigger an election.
Commenting on this development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time for the voters to pronounce on the new deal. "This house cannot any longer keep this country hostage," Johnson added.
The British Pound's reaction was relatively muted. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2864, up 0.33% on the day.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1100, remains under pressure
The EUR/USD pair is struggling around the 1.1100 figure but capped by a Fibonacci resistance around 1.1110. The better performance of equities on the back of solid earnings reports plays against the greenback.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.