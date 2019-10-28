UK: Lawmakers reject PM Johnson's request to hold an early election

On Monday, 70 UK lawmakers voted against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a snap election on December 12th while 299 lawmakers voted in favour of it. However, with the rest of the lawmakers abstaining, the vote didn't reach the majority required to trigger an election.

Commenting on this development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time for the voters to pronounce on the new deal. "This house cannot any longer keep this country hostage," Johnson added.

The British Pound's reaction was relatively muted. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2864, up 0.33% on the day.