UK lawmakers approve second reading of PM Johnson's Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Bill's second reading got approved by lawmakers on Friday as expected.

Lawmakers voted 358 versus 234 in favour of the legislation, which is seen as the first step toward the UK's divorce from the European Union by January 31st. The remaining steps are expected to be completed in January.

The British pound's reaction to this development was muted and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3035, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.