UK: Lawmakers approve second reading of government's early election bill without formal vote

British lawmakers on Tuesday approved the bill that calls for a snap national election without a formal vote, revealing that there is overwhelming support for the bill while it moves on to the final stage in the lower house of parliament. The final result is expected at around 19:45 PM, as reported by Reuters.

The British Pound's reaction to this development was relatively muted. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2857, losing 0.04% on a daily basis.