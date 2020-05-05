UK Labour’s Starmer: Will support any lockdown extension

In a statement ahead of a meeting with the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson later this week, the leaders of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said that his party would support any extension of the lockdown measures, as the country’s battles the worst health crisis so far.

Key quotes

“Our priority is protecting the public’s health and saving lives.”

“That is why we supported the lockdown and again support the restrictions staying in place at this time.”

Starmer outlined seven “core principles” that should be considered by the government, including keeping people safe at work, at school or in other public services, increasing mass testing and ensuring supplies of protective equipment.

PM Johnson is likely to review the restriction on May 7, as the coronavirus has killed almost 30K nationals.

GBP/USD bulls eyeing 1.2500

GBP/USD trades with mild gains in Tuesday’s Asian session, underpinned by broad-based US dollar weakness and Starmer’s remarks.