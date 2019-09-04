UK Labour’s Starmer: We will not vote with Johnson on an election today

More comments are flowing in from the UK Labour Party’s lawmaker Starmer, as he says that “we will not vote with Johnson on an election today”.
Additional Quotes:
Johnson has lied about why he wanted to suspend parliament.
He has lost control of parliament.
The Cable keeps its upbeat momentum intact, testing the 1.2150 barrier amid Brexit optimism.
