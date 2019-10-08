UK Labour’s Starmer accuses PM Johnson's office of sabotaging Brexit talks

Labour’s Brexit Spokesman Keir Starmer said in a statement on Tuesday, responding to the comments from a source in UK PM Johnson’s office that cited a Brexit deal was essentially impossible.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“This is yet another cynical attempt by Number 10 to sabotage the negotiations.”

“Boris Johnson will never take responsibility for his own failure to put forward a credible deal. His strategy from day one has been for a No Deal Brexit.”

“It is now more important than ever that parliament unites to prevent this reckless government crashing us out of the EU at the end of the month.”

Amid Brexit-negative headlines, the pound remains heavily offered, with the Cable now looking to test the 1.2200 support.